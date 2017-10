SEOUL, March 28 (Reuters) - Seoul shares slipped lower on Thursday, as Italy’s disappointing bond auction and jitters about a wider impact on the euro zone from Cyprus’s bailout weighed on sentiment.

Heavyweight Samsung Electronics fell 0.3 percent in early trading, snapping a 3-session gain.

The Korea Composite Stock Price Index (KOSPI) was down 0.2 percent at 1,990.08 points at 0001 GMT. (Reporting by Joyce Lee; Editing by Stephen Coates)