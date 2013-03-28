Seoul shares edge down as euro zone risk dampens sentiment

* Some defensives up on supplementary budget hopes

* Samsung Elec snaps 3-session gain

SEOUL, March 28 (Reuters) - Seoul shares were slightly down on Thursday morning as euro zone concerns sparked by Italy’s disappointing debt sale and worries stemming from Cyprus’s bailout weighed on sentiment.

The benchmark Korea Composite Stock Price Index (KOSPI) ticked 0.1 percent lower at 1990.62 points as of 0259 GMT.

“As investor sentiment remains subdued due to the reemergence of euro zone risk, large-caps remain mostly unchanged,” said Kim Nak-won, an analyst at HI Investment & Securities.

He added defensives were showing some movement before the supplementary budget spending expected to be announced later in the day, but the effect on the index was seen limited in the exporter-dominated KOSPI.

The Ministry of Strategy and Finance is due to release details of the first comprehensive economic policy goals of new President Park Geun-hye’s government at 2 pm (0500 GMT) on Thursday.

Although still in negative territory, the index recovered from a steeper dip of a 0.4 percent decline after the government’s new projections for this year’s growth forecast leaked ahead of the embargo time.

Large-caps were mixed, with heavyweight Samsung Electronics falling 0.1 percent near mid-session after a 3-session gain of 3.4 percent.

Investors favoured some defensives, with utilities gaining for the second session. Korea Electric Power Corp (KEPCO) rose 1.2 percent while Korea Gas Corp edged up 0.3 percent.

Foreign investors sold a net 85.6 billion won ($77.00 million) worth of KOSPI shares near mid-session, weighing on the index.

Declining shares outnumbered gainers 390 to 372.

The KOSPI 200 benchmark of core stocks was down 0.1 percent, while the junior KOSDAQ rose 0.5 percent. ($1 = 1111.6250 Korean won) (Reporting by Joyce Lee; Editing by Eric Meijer)