SEOUL, March 28 (Reuters) - Seoul shares closed flat on Thursday, outperforming Asian peers as hopes for the government’s plans to push for extra budget spending supported the index, offsetting euro zone concerns.

Heavyweight Samsung Electronics ticked up 0.4 percent.

The Korea Composite Stock Price Index (KOSPI) closed at 1,993.52 points. (Reporting by Joyce Lee; Editing by Jacqueline Wong)