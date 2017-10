SEOUL, March 29 (Reuters) - South Korean shares climbed on Friday as the new government’s stimulus plans supported risk appetite, and as the local currency showed signs of stabilising, reviving demand from foreign investors.

Heavyweight Samsung Electronics rose 1.1 percent, extending gains from the previous session.

The Korea Composite Stock Price Index (KOSPI) closed up 0.6 percent at 2,004.89 points. (Reporting by Joyce Lee; Editing by Kim Coghill)