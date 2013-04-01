Seoul shares open higher; builders gain on stimulus hopes

SEOUL, April 1 (Reuters) - Seoul shares opened higher on Monday, led by builders after local media reported the South Korean government would announce measures later in the day aimed at stimulating the sluggish housing sector.

The Korea Composite Stock Price Index (KOSPI) was flat at 2,006.68 points at 0006 GMT, after opening up 0.25 percent.

Daewoo Engineering & Construction rose 1.8 percent, while GS Engineering & Construction gained 1.6 percent.

STX Pan Ocean slumped 6.1 percent after an initial round of bidding to acquire a controlling stake in the bulk shipper failed to attract any bids. (Reporting by Hyunjoo Jin; Editing by Eric Meijer)