FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Seoul shares open higher; builders gain on stimulus hopes
Sections
Featured
Tesla shares fall on warning of Model 3 bottleneck
Autos
Tesla shares fall on warning of Model 3 bottleneck
Ford revamps China strategy amid e-van push
Energy & Environment
Ford revamps China strategy amid e-van push
When women drive the story in Saudi Arabia
Reuters Backstory
When women drive the story in Saudi Arabia
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Financials
April 1, 2013 / 12:16 AM / 5 years ago

Seoul shares open higher; builders gain on stimulus hopes

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

SEOUL, April 1 (Reuters) - Seoul shares opened higher on Monday, led by builders after local media reported the South Korean government would announce measures later in the day aimed at stimulating the sluggish housing sector.

The Korea Composite Stock Price Index (KOSPI) was flat at 2,006.68 points at 0006 GMT, after opening up 0.25 percent.

Daewoo Engineering & Construction rose 1.8 percent, while GS Engineering & Construction gained 1.6 percent.

STX Pan Ocean slumped 6.1 percent after an initial round of bidding to acquire a controlling stake in the bulk shipper failed to attract any bids. (Reporting by Hyunjoo Jin; Editing by Eric Meijer)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.