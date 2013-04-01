Seoul shares ease from 3-week-high as China PMI misses consensus

* KOSPI down 0.3 percent at 1,998.45 points

* Builders gain on stimulus policy hope

SEOUL, April 1 (Reuters) - South Korean shares took a breather from a three-week high reached the previous session as China’s factory data missed market expectations, while builders gained ground on stimulus policy hopes.

Expectations for key U.S. data, however, and Samsung Electronics’ earnings estimates due this week should support the market, analysts said.

The Korea Composite Stock Price Index (KOSPI) was down 0.3 percent at 1,998.45 points at 0225 GMT after opening up 0.25 percent on Monday, as institutional investors turned net sellers after being net buyers for 11 consecutive sessions.

China’s factory production ran at its fastest in 11 months in March, data showed on Monday, though the rise to 50.9 missed market expectations of a bigger headline jump.

Investors await U.S. data including the Institute of Supply Management’s manufacturing survey, the U.S. non-farm payroll figures, and Samsung Electronics’ earnings guidance for the January to March period later this week.

“There are few downside risks, and the market will rise moderately this week,” said Kim Hak-kyun, an analyst at KDB Daewoo Securities.

“With the new quarter kicking off, there is little reason to sell South Korean stocks. Foreign selling has moderated, the KOSPI will try to stay above the 2,000-level and breach its previous high this week,” said Seo Dong-phil, an analyst at IBK Investment & Securities.

Builders bucked the market’s falls, gaining ground as the South Korean government was reported to be announcing measures later in the day aimed at stimulating the sluggish housing sector.

Doosan Engineering & Construction firmed 4.1 percent while GS Engineering & Construction gained 1.5 percent.

Auto shares lost ground ahead of monthly sales data due to be released later in the day. Hyundai Motor lost 0.7 percent, while Kia Motors declined 1.4 percent.

STX Pan Ocean dived as much as 10.4 percent after an initial round of bidding for the bulk shipper failed to attract any bids. (Reporting by Hyunjoo Jin; Editing by Eric Meijer)