Seoul shares retreat as China PMI misses consensus; builders up

By Hyunjoo Jin

SEOUL, April 1 (Reuters) - South Korean shares stepped back from a three-week high reached the previous session as China’s factory data missed market expectations, while builders gained ground on stimulus policy hopes.

Analysts were mixed about the outlook this week, as expectations for U.S. data and Samsung Electronics’ earnings estimates are overshadowed by Japan’s monetary policy plans and euro zone jitters.

The Korea Composite Stock Price Index (KOSPI) finished down 0.44 percent at 1,995.99 points on Monday.

China’s factory production ran at its fastest rate in 11 months in March, data showed on Monday, though the rise to 50.9 missed market expectations of a bigger headline increase.

Investors await U.S. data including the Institute of Supply Management’s manufacturing survey, the U.S. non-farm payroll figures, and Samsung Electronics’ earnings guidance for the January to March period later this week.

“There are few downside risks, and the market will rise moderately this week,” said Kim Hak-kyun, an analyst at KDB Daewoo Securities.

“With the new quarter kicking off, there is little reason to sell South Korean stocks. Foreign selling has moderated, the KOSPI will try to stay above the 2,000-level and breach its previous high this week,” said Seo Dong-phil, an analyst at IBK Investment & Securities.

But caution will linger about the Japanese yen’s weakness, as the country’s central bank is likely to start open-ended asset purchases immediately following a two-day rate review that ends on Thursday.

Builders bucked the market’s falls, gaining ground as the South Korean government was reported to be announcing measures later in the day aimed at stimulating the sluggish housing sector.

Doosan Engineering & Construction firmed 2.5 percent while Tongyang gained 4.6 percent.

Auto shares lost ground, with Hyundai Motor down 0.9 percent Kia Motors falling 0.9 percent.

Kia Motors said its global vehicle sales slipped 2 percent in March from a year earlier, while Hyundai’s shipments were flat.

STX Pan Ocean ended down 10 percent after an initial round of bidding for the bulk shipper failed to attract any bids.

Move on day -0.44 percent

12-month high 2,049.28 3 April 2012

12-month low 1,769.31 25 July 2012

Change on yr -0.05 percent

All-time high 2,231.47 27 April 2011

All-time low 93.10 6 January 1981 (Editing by Eric Meijer)