Seoul shares likely to fall after U.S. factory data disappoints

SEOUL, April 2 (Reuters) - Seoul shares are likely to extend losses into a second day on Tuesday, moving further away from a three-week high touched last week, after weaker-than-expected U.S. manufacturing data tempered optimism about the world's biggest economy. "The latest U.S. and China manufacturing data weakened expectations of an economic recovery, which is a negative factor," said Kim Seung-hyun, an analyst at Daishin Securities. "But falls will be limited as expectations for stimulus policy by Seoul remain intact, and the pace of yen's weakness is easing," Kim said. He added that investors would refrain from making aggressive bets ahead of key meetings by central banks in Japan and Europe later this week. U.S. stocks fell overnight after data showed that U.S. factory activity had grown at the slowest rate in three months in March. Chinese manufacturing in March also expanded less than analysts had expected. Shares of builders like Doosan Engineering & Construction will be in focus after Seoul unveiled steps on Monday aimed at reviving the property market. It was the first of an expected string of measures from the government of new President Park Geun-hye to stimulate the economy. The Korea Composite Stock Price Index (KOSPI) finished down 0.44 percent at 1,995.99 points on Monday, slipping from a three-week high points on Friday. ------------------MARKET SNAPSHOT @ 22:43 GMT ------------------ INSTRUMENT LAST PCT CHG NET CHG S&P 500 1,562.17 -0.45% -7.020 USD/JPY 93.26 0.05% 0.050 10-YR US TSY YLD 1.835 -- 0.000 SPOT GOLD $1,599.37 0.06% 0.970 US CRUDE $96.82 -0.26% -0.250 DOW JONES 14572.85 -0.04% -5.69 ASIA ADRS 133.01 -1.98% -2.69 ---------------------------------------------------------------- >Wall St falls after factory data >Treasuries gain as manufacturing growth slows >Dollar tumbles vs yen on disappointing U.S. data >Brent higher in choppy trading, U.S. crude slips (Reporting by Hyunjoo Jin; Editing by Chris Gallagher)