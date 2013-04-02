S.Korean shares fall as shipbuilders, construction firms drag

* KOSPI down 0.5 pct at 1,986.15 points

* U.S. factory activity grows less than expected

* Shipbuilders down as STX unit requests creditors’ support

* Builders fall as stimulus policy fails to lift sentiment

By Hyunjoo Jin

SEOUL, April 2 (Reuters) - South Korean shares fell on Tuesday following disappointing U.S. manufacturing data, with shipbuilders and construction firms leading losses.

The Korea Composite Stock Price Index (KOSPI) finished down 0.5 percent at 1,986.15 points, with institutional investors turning net sellers after buying for a 12th consecutive session.

STX Offshore & Shipbuilding skidded by the daily limit of 15 percent after the ailing shipbuilder requested finiancial support from creditors, sending other units of STX Corp and shipyards sharply lower.

Creditors of STX Offshore & Shipbuilding also slumped on concerns about the potential fallout. Woori Finance Holdings Co Ltd tumbled 5.5 percent, while Hana Financial Group dived 5.6 percent.

Data showing that U.S. factory activity grew at the slowest rate in three months in March also weighed on the index, following weaker-than-expected growth in China’s manufacturing sector reported on Monday.

“The latest U.S. and China manufacturing data weakened expectations of an economic recovery,” said Kim Seung-hyun, an analyst at Daishin Securities.

“But falls will be limited as expectations for fiscal stimulus policy by Seoul remain intact, and the pace of yen’s weakness is easing,” Kim said.

Builders were among the worst performers, reversing their gains in the previous session on profit-taking.

The new South Korean administration unveiled steps on Monday aimed at reviving the property market, including financial and tax support, which are expected to be the first of a series of stimulus measures. But the plan did little to improve sour investor sentiment.

“The measures are not enough to turn around the housing market. The problem is that home prices still remain high despite falls, and consumers believe that the prices will go down further,” Byun Seong-jin, an analyst at Mirae Asset Securities, said.

Doosan Engineering & Construction sank 3.7 percent, while Daewoo Engineering & Construction declined 4 percent.

Market bellwether Samsung Electronics firmed 0.9 percent ahead of the announcement of its earnings estimates later this week.

Defensive stocks such as telecom firms rose, with mobile carrier SK Telecom up 1.4 percent.

Move on day -0.49 percent

12-month high 2,049.28 3 April 2012

12-month low 1,769.31 25 July 2012

Change on yr -0.55 percent

All-time high 2,231.47 27 April 2011

All-time low 93.10 6 January 1981 (Editing by Eric Meijer & Kim Coghill)