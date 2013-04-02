S.Korean shares fall as shipbuilders, construction firms drag

SEOUL, April 2(Reuters) - Seoul shares fell on Tuesday following disappointing U.S. manufacturing data, with shipbuilders and construction firms leading losses.

The Korea Composite Stock Price Index (KOSPI) finished down 0.5 percent at 1,986.15 points.

STX Offshore & Shipbuilding skidded by the daily limit of 15 percent after the ailing shipbuilder requested finiancial support from creditors, sending other units of STX Corp and shipyards sharply lower. (Reporting by Hyunjoo Jin; Editing by Kim Coghill)