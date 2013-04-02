FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Seoul shares may rebound on Wall Street gains; STX watched
April 2, 2013 / 11:36 PM / 4 years ago

Seoul shares may rebound on Wall Street gains; STX watched

Reuters Staff

3 Min Read

SEOUL, April 3(Reuters) - South Korean stocks may bounce
back on Wednesday after two days of losses and following
overnight gains on Wall Street, with investors paying special
attention to debt-laden STX Offshore & Shipbuilding 
and its affiliates.
    "The S&P 500 closed at another record high, which will serve
as a positive factor in South Korean stocks today," said Kim
Joo-hyung, an analyst at Tong Yang Securities.
    U.S. stocks rose on Tuesday, led by the healthcare sector
after a government decision on payment rates, while factory
orders data confirmed the economy is steadily improving.
    Shares in STX Offshore & Shipbuilding and its affiliates
plunged on Tuesday after the shipbuilder requested financial
support from creditors amid a slump in demand.  
 
    Investors are also looking toward policy meetings this week
of the Bank of Japan and the European Central Bank, along with
the U.S. government's release on Friday of its payrolls report
for March.
    "Expectations of Japan's monetary easing have been already
priced in, and the yen's further weakness is unlikely," Kim
said.
    The Korea Composite Stock Price Index (KOSPI) 
finished down 0.5 percent at 1,986.15 points on Tuesday.
 
-------------------MARKET SNAPSHOT @22:30 GMT---------------    
          INSTRUMENT    LAST    PCT CHG   NET CHG    
S&P 500               1,570.25     0.52%     8.080    
USD/JPY                  93.40    -0.02%    -0.020    
10-YR US TSY YLD    1.862      --       0.000    
SPOT GOLD            $1,575.96     0.05%     0.720    
US CRUDE                $96.86    -0.34%    -0.330    
DOW JONES             14662.01     0.61%     89.16    
ASIA ADRS              134.01     0.75%      1.00    
------------------------------------------------------------->Wa
ll St climbs with health insurers, S&P nears high 
>Prices slip as investors move to riskier assets    
>Dollar rises from one-month low vs yen ahead of BoJ 
>Oil settles mixed on concerns about demand         

---STOCKS TO WATCH---  
      
    **HYUNDAI MOTOR, KIA MOTORS **
    Hyundai Motor said its U.S. sales slipped 2 percent in March
from a year earlier, while Kia's March sales declined 15
percent.  

 (Reporting by Hyunjoo Jin; Editing by Stephen Coates)

