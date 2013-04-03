Seoul shares seen down on U.S. data, N.Korea; BOJ eyed

SEOUL, April 4 (Reuters) - Seoul shares are set to extend losses for a fourth day on Thursday, after Wall Street fell on weaker-than-expected growth in U.S. private-sector jobs and rising tensions surrounding North Korea. Markets are closely monitoring the Bank of Japan's policy meeting set to end later in the day for whether it will live up to market expectations of an aggressive monetary expansion. "The yen's weakness has paused recently, and unless the Bank of Japan announces very aggressive policy, it will be difficult for the yen to further weaken," said Park Joong-seop, an analyst at Daishin Securities. Aggressive monetary policy, however, should adversely affect South Korean stocks as it will lead to further falls in the yen -- a price advantage to Korea's Japanese industrial rivals, Park said. Data out on Wednesday showed that U.S. companies hired at the weakest pace in five months in March, while growth in the vast services sector slowed, denting optimism about the world's biggest economy. Adding to investors caution was growing tension over North Korea. The United States said on Wednesday it would soon send a missile defense system to Guam to defend it from North Korea, as the U.S. military adjusts to what Defense Secretary Chuck Hagel has called a "real and clear danger" from Pyongyang. News that North Korea closed access to a joint factory zone with South Korea on Wednesday weighed on South Korean stocks the previous session. The Korea Composite Stock Price Index (KOSPI) finished down 0.15 percent at 1,983.22 points on Wednesday. "North Korean tensions have caped the KOSPI's gains, and affected foreign selling," Park said. ----------------MARKET SNAPSHOT @ 22:41 GMT ------------------- INSTRUMENT LAST PCT CHG NET CHG S&P 500 1,553.69 -1.05% -16.560 USD/JPY 93.02 -0.02% -0.020 10-YR US TSY YLD 1.816 -- 0.000 SPOT GOLD $1,557.14 -0.01% -0.210 US CRUDE $94.63 0.19% 0.180 DOW JONES 14550.35 -0.76% -111.66 ASIA ADRS 132.49 -1.14% -1.52 ---------------------------------------------------------------- >Wall St drops on signs of weak economy, North Korea >Prices rise as ADP data tempers job hopes >Dollar weakens broadly ahead of ECB, BOJ meetings >Oil down most in 5 mths as US inventory near record ---STOCKS TO WATCH--- **HYUNDAI MOTOR, KIA MOTORS ** Hyundai Motor Corp and its Kia Motors affiliate are recalling more than 1.8 million vehicles in the United States to address a potentially faulty switch and a loose headliner, according to U.S. safety regulators. (Reporting by Hyunjoo Jin; Editing by Eric Meijer)