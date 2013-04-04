FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Seoul shares skid at open; Hyundai, Kia sink on U.S. recall plan
Sections
Featured
Justices back to work with major employment dispute
Supreme Court
Justices back to work with major employment dispute
Today in sports
Reuters Pictures
Today in sports
At least 20 killed in shooting rampage at Vegas concert
At least 20 killed in shooting rampage at Vegas concert
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Financials
April 4, 2013 / 12:06 AM / in 4 years

Seoul shares skid at open; Hyundai, Kia sink on U.S. recall plan

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

SEOUL, April 4(Reuters) - South Korean shares opened down on Thursday, tracking Wall Street falls on weaker-than-expected growth in U.S. private-sector jobs and on rising tensions surrounding North Korea.

Hyundai Motor and its Kia Motors affiliate slumped 5 percent and 4 percent, respectively, after U.S. regulators said the South Korean automakers would recall more than 1.8 million vehicles in the United States to address a potentially faulty switch and a loose headliner.

The Korea Composite Stock Price Index (KOSPI) was down 0.9 percent at 1,964.95 points at 0001 GMT. (Reporting by Hyunjoo Jin; Editing by Shri Navaratnam)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.