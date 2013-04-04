FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Seoul shares down 2 pct after N.Korea orders industrial park pullout
April 4, 2013

Seoul shares down 2 pct after N.Korea orders industrial park pullout

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

SEOUL, April 4 (Reuters) - South Korean shares extended falls on Thursday on increased geopolitical risk after North Korea informed South Korean firms to pull out of a joint industrial complex, in an escalation of tension on the Korean peninsula.

North Korea, which blocked South Koreans’ access to the Kaesong industrial zone within North Korean territory on Wednesday, told the association of companies that are operating factories in the complex to complete pulling out by April 10.

The benchmark Korea Composite Stock Price Index (KOSPI) was down 2 percent at 1943.51 points at 0217 GMT. (Reporting by Joyce Lee; Editing by Stephen Coates)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
