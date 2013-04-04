Seoul shares down on N.Korean risk but pension funds trim loss

* Benchmark down 1.2 pct; at worst, index was off 2 pct

* N.Korea again blocks S.Korean access to industrial zone

* Hyundai Motor down 5.1 pct on U.S. recall

By Joyce Lee

SEOUL, April 4 (Reuters) - South Korean shares fell on Thursday due to rising tensions with North Korea and steep declines in auto shares after a U.S. recall, but bargain-hunting by domestic pension funds pared losses.

The Korea Composite Stock Price Index (KOSPI) closed down 1.2 percent at 1,959.45 points. At one point, the index was off 2 percent to a near 2-month intraday low.

“The index fell sharply due to an uptick in North Korean risk in the morning, but pared losses in the afternoon as pension funds came to market to bargain hunt,” said Kwak Joong-bo, an analyst at Samsung Securities.

North Korea barred entry to a joint industrial complex it shares with the South for a second day on Thursday, and demanded advance notice of when hundreds of South Korean workers planned to leave.

Meanwhile, the United States said on Wednesday it would soon send a missile defense system to Guam to defend it from North Korea.

With geopolitical risk increasing, foreign investors have offloaded a net 713.3 billion won ($638.24 million) worth of KOSPI shares this week, including a net 470.3 billion won on Thursday. The KOSPI has fallen 2.2 percent this week.

But local institutions lent support to the market on Thursday, snapping up a net 495.3 billion won worth of shares.

Dragging on the index were Hyundai Motor Corp and sibling Kia Motors, which are recalling more than 1.8 million cars and SUVs in the U.S. due to a potentially faulty brake switch and other problems.

The automakers also announced plans to recall a combined 160,000 vehicles at home due to the switch.

Hyundai Motor slumped 5.1 percent and Kia Motors fell 3.3 percent.

Other large-caps were mostly down, with heavyweight Samsung Electronics shedding 1 percent.

Shares in defense-related firms were bullish on rising North Korean risk, with tactical communications solutions provider Huneed Technologies up 6.6 pct while weapons guidance systems maker Firstec gained 10 percent.

Decliners outnumbered gainers 616 to 227.

The KOSPI 200 benchmark of core stocks closed down 1.3 percent, while the junior KOSDAQ fell 0.5 percent.

Move on day -1.2 percent

12-month high 2,029.03 6 April 2012

12-month low 1,769.31 25 July 2012

Change on yr -3.5 percent

All-time high 2,231.47 27 April 2011

All-time low 93.10 6 January 1981