April 4, 2013 / 11:31 PM / 4 years ago

Seoul shares seen troubled by N.Korean risk; eyes on Samsung Elec

Reuters Staff

3 Min Read

SEOUL, April 5 (Reuters) - Seoul shares are likely to seek
direction in cautious trade on Friday as investors eye variables
including Samsung Electronics' first-quarter
earnings guidance, while North Korean risk and Thursday's weak
U.S. jobs data could offset any gains. 
    "The recent escalation in North Korean threats makes it
difficult to dismiss geopolitical risk as just a short-term,
non-economic variable based on historical precedence," said Han
Beom-ho, an analyst at Shinhan Investment Corp. 
    Index heavyweight Samsung Electronics Co Ltd is set to
announce estimated earnings for the first quarter before local
markets open on Friday, ahead of full quarterly results due by
April 26. 
    Some 42 analysts polled by Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
forecasted on average a 8.3 trillion won ($7.39
billion)operating profit for the quarter.  
    The Korea Composite Stock Price Index (KOSPI) closed
down 1.2 percent at 1,959.45 points on Thursday. At one point,
the index was off 2 percent to a near 2-month intraday low.  
    
-----------------MARKET SNAPSHOT @ 22:30 GMT--------------------
                    INSTRUMENT        LAST    PCT CHG       NET
CHG
S&P 500                   1,559.98       0.4%      6.290
USD/JPY                      96.23      -0.1%     -0.100
10-YR US TSY YLD        1.766       --        0.000
SPOT GOLD                $1,553.61      0.06%      0.900
US CRUDE                    $93.36      0.11%      0.100
DOW JONES                 14606.11      0.38%      55.76
ASIA ADRS                  135.89      2.57%       3.40
----------------------------------------------------------------
>Wall St gets lift from BOJ move, but US data a drag 
>BoJ plan, job jitters propel U.S. bond prices      
>Euro, dollar soar vs yen on ambitious BoJ policy   
>Oil down on US jobless claims, Brent hit 5month low 

---STOCKS TO WATCH---  
    
    **SAMSUNG ELECTRONICS ** 
    In addition to soon announcing estimated earnings for the
first quarter, index heavyweight Samsung Electronics Co Ltd is
planning to install its brand shops in more than 1,400 Best Buy
Co Inc stores this year, pushing Best Buy shares up 12.5
percent to $24.36 on Thursday. 
      
    **SAMSUNG HEAVY **
    Shipbuilder Samsung Heavy Industries said late on Thursday
it won a 1 trillion won ($895 million) order to build four
liquefied natural gas (LNG) vessels from Bonny Gas Transport, a
shipping unit of Nigeria LNG (NLNG). 
    
($1 = 1123.7500 Korean won)

 (Reporting by Joyce Lee; Editing by Stephen Coates)

