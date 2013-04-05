FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Seoul shares retreat as Samsung Elec falls after Q1 guidance
April 5, 2013

Seoul shares retreat as Samsung Elec falls after Q1 guidance

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

SEOUL, April 5 (Reuters) - South Korean shares fell on Friday, extending losses as Samsung Electronics slid in early trading after announcing first-quarter operating profits, while auto shares tumbled for the second session after a U.S. recall By Hyundai.

Shares in Samsung Electronics lost 0.3 percent as the company’s estimated January-March operating profit of 8.7 trillion won ($7.74 billion) exceeded forecasts but didn’t beat market consensus by a large margin.

Hyundai Motor fell 1.9 percent, extending losses after the automaker slid 5.1 percent in the previous session.

The Korea Composite Stock Price Index (KOSPI) was down 0.6 percent at 1,947.59 points at 0006 GMT. (Reporting by Joyce Lee; Editing by Paul Tait)

