SEOUL, April 8 (Reuters) - South Korean shares opened lower on Monday as foreigners sold on tensions with North Korea, but bargain hunting by local institutions capped losses.

The Korea Composite Stock Price Index (KOSPI) was down 0.31 percent at 1,921.30 points at 0006 GMT.

Auto-parts supplier Hyundai Mobis fell 1.2 percent, extending the previous week’s losses after mass recalls by South Korean automakers. (Reporting by Somang Yang; Editing by Eric Meijer)