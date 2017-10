SEOUL, April 9 (Reuters) - Seoul shares traded near a four-month low on Tuesday as investors hesitated to build positions amid persistent tensions on the Korean peninsula.

The Korea Composite Stock Price Index (KOSPI) was up 0.1 percent at 1,920.49 points at 0003 GMT.

Market bellwether Samsung Electronics was up 0.2 percent. (Reporting by Somang Yang; Editing by Edwina Gibbs)