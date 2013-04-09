Seoul shares seen higher on rate cut hopes despite N.Korea

SEOUL, April 9 (Reuters) - Seoul shares are likely to rise on Wednesday on hopes that the country's central bank will cut interest rates, a climb that would come despite signs North Korea was preparing for a missile launch. "The index will rise on hopes for a rate cut tomorrow, but the rebound will be fragile due to the continuing geopolitical risk," said Kim Sung-hwan, an analyst at Bookook Securities. A Reuters survey showed 18 of 22 analysts forecast the Bank of Korea would lower its benchmark policy rate by 25 basis points to 2.50 percent at a rate meeting on Thursday, its first easing in six months. North Korea intensified threats of an imminent conflict against the United States and the South on Tuesday, warning foreigners to evacuate South Korea to avoid being dragged into "thermonuclear war". The Korea Composite Stock Price Index (KOSPI) ended 0.1 percent higher at 1,920.74 points, pulling back from a 4-1/2 month low marked earlier in the day. ------------------MARKET SNAPSHOT @ 22:28 GMT------------------- INSTRUMENT LAST PCT CHG NET CHG S&P 500 1,568.61 0.35% 5.540 USD/JPY 99.16 0.14% 0.140 10-YR US TSY YLD 1.752 -- 0.000 SPOT GOLD $1,585.50 0.05% 0.800 US CRUDE $93.98 -0.23% -0.220 DOW JONES 14673.46 0.41% 59.98 ASIA ADRS 137.13 0.24% 0.32 ---------------------------------------------------------------- >Dow ends at another record close as cyclicals rally >Prices for longer-dated US Treasuries fall pre-sale >Dollar dip vs yen but 100 in sight,Fed minutes eyed >Oil rises on weak dollar, Brent-WTI spread widens ---STOCKS TO WATCH--- ** HYUNDAI MIPO DOCKYARD ** Hyundai Mipo said on Tuesday it had won a 348.3 billion Korean won ($305.5 million) order to build 10 petrochemical product carriers from an unidentified shipper in the Marshall Islands. (Reporting by Somang Yang; Editing by Edwina Gibbs)