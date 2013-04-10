Seoul shares climb on hopes for rate cut, extra budget

SEOUL, April 10 (Reuters) - Seoul shares opened higher on Wednesday on hopes that a supplementary budget and a cut in interest rates will boost the economy, shaking off fears over North Korea’s suspected plans for a missile launch.

The Korea Composite Stock Price Index (KOSPI) was up 0.48 percent at 1,929.13 points at 0003 GMT.

Panel-maker LG Display rose 2 percent after a brokerage reaffirmed its buy rating in anticipation of more TV sales in China. (Reporting by Somang Yang; Editing by Stephen Coates)