Seoul shares rise, thanks to exporters and buying by foreigners

* Foreigners were net sellers the past five days

* Steels, autos and shipbuilders help index gains

* LG Elec jumps 5.2 pct, LG Display up 4.1 pct

* Utilities lag, KOGAS down 3.5 pct

By Somang Yang

SEOUL, April 10 (Reuters) - South Korean shares rose on Wednesday as exporters rebounded from recent batterings and foreigners were net buyers for the first time since April 2.

The Korea Composite Stock Price Index (KOSPI) rose 0.77 percent to close at 1,935.58 points, climbing away from a 4-1/2 month low hit in Tuesday’s trade.

“The market is rebounding on bargain buying after the index found the floor,” said Kim Hak-gyun, an analyst at KDB Daewoo Securities.

“Despite the risks posed by a weak yen and North Korea’s blustering, the KOSPI is benefiting from a renewed appetite for emerging market assets,” he said.

Foreigners, who sold a combined 1.7 trillion won ($1.49 billion) of shares during the five previous sessions, bought 34 billion won in net on Wednesday. Through Tuesday, foreigners had sold 4.2 trillion won of local equities this year.

Wednesday’s index gain may also have been helped by the expectation that the Bank of Korea will cut interest rates at a policy meeting on Thursday.

The day’s gains were broad-based, with 642 shares climbing while 189 declined.

The auto and shipbuilding sector and steel shares boosted the gains.

Among techs, LG Electronics surged 5.2 percent to a one-year high as its smartphones improved the earnings outlook.

Affiliate LG Display rose 4.1 percent, rebounding from a 4.9 percent loss in the previous week.

Utilities underperformed, with Korea Gas Corp (KOGAS) falling 3.5 percent.

The KOSPI 200 benchmark of core stocks closed up 0.7 percent, while the junior KOSDAQ edged 1.3 percent higher.

Move on day +0.77 percent

12-month high 2,049.28 3 April 2012

12-month low 1,769.31 25 July 2012

Change on yr -3.08 percent

All-time high 2,231.47 27 April 2011

All-time low 93.10 6 January 1981 (Editing by Richard Borsuk)