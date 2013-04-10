FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Seoul shares post gains ahead of BOK meeting; LG Elec jumps
April 10, 2013 / 6:21 AM / in 4 years

Seoul shares post gains ahead of BOK meeting; LG Elec jumps

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

SEOUL, April 10 (Reuters) - Seoul shares posted solid gains on Wednesday, despite tensions with North Korea, as investors anticipated that the Bank of Korea will cut interest rates at a policy meeting on Thursday.

The Korea Composite Stock Price Index (KOSPI) rose 0.77 percent to close at 1,935.58 points, climbing up from a 4-1/2 month low hit in Tuesday’s trade.

LG Electronics rose 5.2 percent to a one-year high on expectations of a big jump in earnings as its smartphones grab market share. (Reporting by Somang Yang; Editing by Richard Borsuk)

