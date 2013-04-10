FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Seoul shares seen higher before BOK meets, look for rate cut
#Asia
April 10, 2013 / 11:26 PM / 4 years ago

Seoul shares seen higher before BOK meets, look for rate cut

Reuters Staff

3 Min Read

SEOUL, April 11 (Reuters) - South Korean shares are likely
to rebound on Thursday after global markets rose on encouraging
trade data from China, while investors anticipated a rate cut
from the central bank.
    "Shares are likely to resume their rebound as the global
market conditions are favourable," said Lim Dong-rak, an analyst
at Hanyang Securities. 
    "The KOSPI has taken a hit from the yen's slide and the
geopolitical risk, but the decoupling from global markets seems
to be coming to an end."
    A Reuters survey showed 18 of 22 analysts forecast the Bank
of Korea would lower its benchmark policy rate at a
rate meeting on Thursday, its first easing in six months.
  
    South Korean equities rose 0.77 percent to close at
1,935.58 points on Monday, climbing from a 4-1/2 month low hit
earlier in the week, but were still down 3.5 percent for the
month. 
    
------------------MARKET SNAPSHOT @ 22:28 GMT-------------------
 
INSTRUMENT        LAST    PCT CHG   NET CHG
S&P 500                     1,587.73      1.22%    19.120
USD/JPY                        99.79      0.02%     0.020
10-YR US TSY YLD          1.805       --       0.000
SPOT GOLD                  $1,557.69     -0.03%    -0.450
US CRUDE                      $94.47     -0.18%    -0.170
DOW JONES                   14802.24      0.88%    128.78
ASIA ADRS                    139.69      1.87%    2.56
----------------------------------------------------------------
 
>Dow, S&P close at record highs as Wall St rallies  
>Prices slide on fears of tapering Fed purchases    
>Dollar hit 4-year high vs yen,close to 100-yen mark 
>Oil price end mixed on strong equities; rise in oil 
    
---STOCKS TO WATCH---  
      
    **SHIPBUILDERS AND SHIPPERS**
    Shares in shipbuilders and shippers may
surge following a report that the government will provide
support for the industries, whose finances have deteriorated
since the financial crisis.
    Minister of Industry, Trade and Resources Yoon Sang-jik said
in an interview to the Maeil Business Daily that he was planning
"unprecedented and pro-active" financial support for the
sectors, as "recovery could be delayed if we miss this timing."
    Hyundai Merchant Marine said on Thursday that it
had won a 211 billion won ($185.78 million) contract to
transport crude from the Middle East for S-Oil.
    
    **KT&G CORPORATION ** 
    South Korea's National Health Insurance is considering
bringing a lawsuit for "trillions of won" worth of damage claims
against cigarette companies, the country's biggest-circulation
daily, Chosun Ilbo reported on Thursday.
    
($1 = 1135.7750 Korean won)

 (Reporting by Somang Yang; Editing by Stephen Coates)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
