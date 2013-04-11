FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Seoul shares post third day of gains, SK Hynix rallies
April 11, 2013 / 6:11 AM / in 4 years

Seoul shares post third day of gains, SK Hynix rallies

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

SEOUL, April 11 (Reuters) - South Korean shares rose for a third day on Thursday as bargain-hunting drove tech stocks higher, recovering from a dip following the central bank’s decision to hold the base rate.

The Korea Composite Stock Price Index (KOSPI) closed up 0.7 percent at 1,949.80 points, climbing out of a four and a half-month month low hit in Monday’s trading.

Shares of SK Hynix rose 3.8 percent after a brokerage firm raised the chipmaker’s target price on an improving outlook for its January-March earnings.

Reporting by Somang Yang; Editing by Matt Driskill

