FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Seoul shares seen higher as U.S. labour data lift sentiment
Sections
Featured
Acute shortages plunge island into survival mode
Puerto Rico
Acute shortages plunge island into survival mode
Uber's UK boss quits as firm battles to keep London license
Business
Uber's UK boss quits as firm battles to keep London license
Google relaxes rules on free news stories, plans new tools
Technology
Google relaxes rules on free news stories, plans new tools
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Credit RSS
April 11, 2013 / 11:36 PM / 4 years ago

Seoul shares seen higher as U.S. labour data lift sentiment

Reuters Staff

3 Min Read

SEOUL, April 12 (Reuters) - Seoul shares are expected to
extend gains into a fourth day on Friday after U.S. stocks
reached new closing highs following a surprise drop in Americans
seeking unemployment benefits last week.
    Eyes are on whether North Korea will test-launch missiles
after a series of threats to attack the United States and South
Korea.
    "Possible military action by North Korea will bring the
crisis to the climax. But this signals that tensions will be
eased subsequently, so it will have a positive effect on the
stock market," said Park Seok-hyun, an analyst at KTB Investment
& Securities.
    North Korea has the ability to launch nuclear-armed
ballistic missiles, a Pentagon spy agency has concluded, as the
United States and South Korea kept watch on Thursday for a
missile test-launch by Pyongyang. 
    Shares of builders will be in focus. They tumbled on
Thursday hit by concerns about losses on overseas projects after
GS Engineering & Construction had posted a
surprising operating loss for the January to March
period. 
    The Korea Composite Stock Price Index (KOSPI) closed
up 0.7 percent at 1,949.80 points on Thursday. 
    The KOSPI is up 1.2 percent so far this week. 
-----------------MARKET SNAP SHOT @22:34 GMT-----------------   
            INSTRUMENT     LAST     PCT CHG    NET CHG    
S&P 500                1,593.37     0.36%      5.640    
USD/JPY                   99.68     0.01%      0.010    
10-YR US TSY YLD     1.791      --        0.000    
SPOT GOLD             $1,560.25    -0.03%     -0.490    
US CRUDE                 $93.51     0.00%      0.000    
DOW JONES              14865.14     0.42%      62.90    
ASIA ADRS               141.49     1.29%       1.80    
------------------------------------------------------------->Wa
ll St gains for 4th day,but weak tech hurt Nasdaq 
>U.S. bond prices rise, though Japanese bids elusive 
>Dollar hits 4-yr high vs yen, 100 mark expected    
>KOSPI rises, foreigners buy most in a month        

 (Reporting by Hyunjoo Jin; Editing by Chris Gallagher)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.