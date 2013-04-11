Seoul shares seen higher as U.S. labour data lift sentiment

SEOUL, April 12 (Reuters) - Seoul shares are expected to extend gains into a fourth day on Friday after U.S. stocks reached new closing highs following a surprise drop in Americans seeking unemployment benefits last week. Eyes are on whether North Korea will test-launch missiles after a series of threats to attack the United States and South Korea. "Possible military action by North Korea will bring the crisis to the climax. But this signals that tensions will be eased subsequently, so it will have a positive effect on the stock market," said Park Seok-hyun, an analyst at KTB Investment & Securities. North Korea has the ability to launch nuclear-armed ballistic missiles, a Pentagon spy agency has concluded, as the United States and South Korea kept watch on Thursday for a missile test-launch by Pyongyang. Shares of builders will be in focus. They tumbled on Thursday hit by concerns about losses on overseas projects after GS Engineering & Construction had posted a surprising operating loss for the January to March period. The Korea Composite Stock Price Index (KOSPI) closed up 0.7 percent at 1,949.80 points on Thursday. The KOSPI is up 1.2 percent so far this week. -----------------MARKET SNAP SHOT @22:34 GMT----------------- INSTRUMENT LAST PCT CHG NET CHG S&P 500 1,593.37 0.36% 5.640 USD/JPY 99.68 0.01% 0.010 10-YR US TSY YLD 1.791 -- 0.000 SPOT GOLD $1,560.25 -0.03% -0.490 US CRUDE $93.51 0.00% 0.000 DOW JONES 14865.14 0.42% 62.90 ASIA ADRS 141.49 1.29% 1.80 ------------------------------------------------------------->Wa ll St gains for 4th day,but weak tech hurt Nasdaq >U.S. bond prices rise, though Japanese bids elusive >Dollar hits 4-yr high vs yen, 100 mark expected >KOSPI rises, foreigners buy most in a month (Reporting by Hyunjoo Jin; Editing by Chris Gallagher)