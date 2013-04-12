FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Seoul shares open up after positive U.S. labour data; GS E&C dive
April 12, 2013 / 12:10 AM / in 4 years

Seoul shares open up after positive U.S. labour data; GS E&C dive

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

SEOUL, April 12 (Reuters) - Seoul shares opened stronger on Friday, led by foreign buying, after U.S. stocks reached new closing highs following a surprise drop in Americans seeking unemployment benefits.

The Korea Composite Stock Price Index (KOSPI) was up 0.23 percent at 1,954.31 points at 0003 GMT.

Shares of GS Engineering & Construction extended their slide, falling the daily limit of 15 percent, after the builder posted a surprising operating loss for the January to March period, hit by losses on large overseas plant projects. (Reporting by Hyunjoo Jin; Editing by Stephen Coates)

