FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Seoul shares seen rising on hopes for extra budget
Sections
Featured
Justices back to work with major employment dispute
Supreme Court
Justices back to work with major employment dispute
Today in sports
Reuters Pictures
Today in sports
Puerto Rico struggles amid acute shortages
Puerto Rico struggles amid acute shortages
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Asia
April 14, 2013 / 11:46 PM / in 4 years

Seoul shares seen rising on hopes for extra budget

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

SEOUL, April 15 (Reuters) - South Korean shares are likely
to gain ground on Monday as the government's plans to release an
extra budget provides a lift after a 4 percent decline in two
weeks, but North Korean risk, weak earnings outlooks and the
yen's moves could weigh. 
    "This week, first-quarter earnings, the yen's movement and
the expected approval of an extra government budget will affect
the index," said Cho Sung-min, an analyst at KTB Investment &
Securities. 
    South Korea's government projects a revenue shortfall of
around 12 trillion won ($10.79 billion) this year, and is
expected to pass a supplementary budget this week to make up for
the gap. 
    The Korea Composite Stock Price Index (KOSPI) ended
down 1.3 percent at 1,924.23 points on Friday, falling 4 percent
in two weeks on worries over North Korea's threats of war, the
weak yen and earnings.
    
------------------MARKET SNAPSHOT @22:31 GMT----------------
                INSTRUMENT    LAST     PCT CHG    NET CHG    
S&P 500               1,588.85     -0.28%     -4.520    
USD/JPY                  98.36      0.58%      0.570    
10-YR US TSY YLD    1.721       --        0.000    
SPOT GOLD            $1,481.36      0.20%      3.010    
US CRUDE                $90.72     -0.62%     -0.570    
DOW JONES             14865.06      0.00%      -0.08    
ASIA ADRS              140.11     -0.98%      -1.38    
------------------------------------------------------------->Wa
llSt end down but indexes notch sharp weekly gain 
>Bond prices jump on weak U.S. data, Cyprus jitters 
>Dollar falls from four-year peak vs yen            
>Brent oil hits 9-month low near $101               


---STOCKS TO WATCH---  
      
    **MANDO **
    Mando Corp said in a regulatory filing late Friday it
acquired a 100 percent stake in automobile parts selling
subsidiary Meister Inc for 378.6 billion won. ($335.26 million)
    
($1 = 1129.2750 Korean won)

 (Reporting by Joyce Lee; Editing by Stephen Coates)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.