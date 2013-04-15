FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Justices back to work with major employment dispute
Today in sports
Puerto Rico struggles amid acute shortages
#Financials
April 15, 2013 / 11:21 PM / in 4 years

Seoul shares seen down on weak China growth, Q1 outlooks

Reuters Staff

3 Min Read

SEOUL, April 16 (Reuters) - Seoul shares are likely to fall
on Tuesday, tracing Wall Street losses fanned by weak demand
figures from China, as lacklustre local corporate earnings
outlooks continue to weigh on local sentiment. 
    "First-quarter earnings forecasts have been revised down
across the board since the start of April, with the exception of
textiles and tech stocks," said Park Sung-hoon, an analyst at
Woori Investment & Securities. 
    Investors dumped stocks and commodities on Monday in a broad
selloff that gave gold its worst two-day loss in 30 years after
China's recovery unexpectedly stumbled in the first three months
of 2013. 
    U.S. stocks extended losses late in the session after two
explosions struck near the finish line of the Boston Marathon.
 
    The Korea Composite Stock Price Index (KOSPI) ended
down 0.2 percent at 1,920.45 points on Monday, after falling as
much as 0.9 percent earlier in the day. 
    
------------------MARKET SNAPSHOT @ 22:39 GMT-------------------
                   INSTRUMENT        LAST     PCT CHG    NET CHG
S&P 500                   1,552.36       -2.3%    -36.490
USD/JPY                      96.79     0.04%      0.040
10-YR US TSY YLD        1.688      --        0.000
SPOT GOLD                $1,355.84     0.23%      3.090
US CRUDE                    $87.18    -1.72%     -1.530
DOW JONES                 14599.20    -1.79%    -265.86
ASIA ADRS                  136.71    -2.42%      -3.40
----------------------------------------------------------------
>Wall St posts worst day since Nov. 7 on gold's drop 
>Prices gain on safety bid, Boston explosions       
>Yen rise from multiyear low on growth concerns, G20 
>Brent oil drop 3 pct near $100 in commodities rout 


---STOCKS TO WATCH---  
      
    **KT **
    South Korean telecoms company KT Corp said on late Monday it
has withdrawn from the bidding for Vivendi's 53 percent
stake in Maroc Telecom, although it said it may still
consider various investment options. 
     
    **HYUNDAI ENGINEERING & CONSTRUCTION **
    Hyundai Engineering & Construction Co said on late Monday
its consortium has won a contract worth $659.8 million to build
a geothermal power plant in Indonesia.   
    
    ($1 = 1129.2750 Korean won) 

 (Reporting by Joyce Lee; Editing by Richard Pullin)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
