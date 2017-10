SEOUL, April 16 (Reuters) - South Korean shares fell on Tuesday, tracing Wall Street losses fanned by weak demand figures from China, with lacklustre domestic corporate earnings outlooks also weighing on sentiment.

Heavyweight Samsung Electronics lost 0.5 percent in early trading.

The Korea Composite Stock Price Index (KOSPI) was down 0.9 percent at 1,902.84 points at 0002 GMT. (Reporting by Joyce Lee; Editing by Paul Tait)