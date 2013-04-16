Seoul shares extend losses, fall more than 1 pct on foreign selling

SEOUL, April 16 (Reuters) - South Korean shares extended losses on Tuesday morning, falling more than 1 percent as China’s weak demand figures and lower-than-expected U.S. regional data on manufacturing and housing revived concerns about the global economic recovery.

Foreign investors offloaded a net 131.1 billion won ($116.99 million), which weighed on the index.

The Korea Composite Stock Price Index (KOSPI) was down 1.1 percent at 1,899.58 points by 0156 GMT, falling below the 1,900 mark.