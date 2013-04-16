Seoul shares slide to near 5-month lows on China growth worries

* Benchmark falls below 1,900 points

* Foreign offloading weighs on index

* Metal makers down after gold hits multiyear lows

SEOUL, April 16 (Reuters) - South Korean shares fell on Tuesday to near 5-month lows as China’s weak demand figures and lower-than-expected U.S. regional data on manufacturing and housing revived concerns about the global economic recovery

The benchmark Korea Composite Stock Price Index (KOSPI) fell 0.7 percent to 1,907.27 points as of 0310 GMT after falling below 1,900 points for the first time since Nov. 23, 2012.

“The momentum of global economic recovery has been thrown into question by weak China GDP results as well as lower-than-expected minor U.S. data on manufacturing and housing,” said Kang Hyun-gie, an analyst at IM Investment & Securities.

Foreign investors offloaded a net 193.2 billion won ($172.40 million) near mid-session, extending a trend of foreign investors exits from South Korean stock markets that saw them sell a net 1.68 trillion won between April 1 to 15.

Large-caps were mostly down, with heavyweight Samsung Electronics sliding 1.1 percent.

Shares in steel and other metal makers also dropped across the board after cash gold and U.S. gold futures plunged to their weakest in over two years on Monday.

Korea Zinc, a maker of non-ferrous metals including gold and silver, plunged 7.9 percent while zinc producer Young Poong slid 2.3 percent.

But investors favoured some defensive plays, with telecom shares gaining ground before South Korean pre-sales of Samsung Electronics’ Galaxy S4 smartphone begins on April 19.

SK Telecom rose 2.8 percent while KT gained 2.5 percent.

Among daily movers, biopharmaceutical firm Celltrion rose as much as 10.6 percent in volatile trading after the firm’s CEO announced he will pursue the sale of his controlling stake in the firm to a multinational pharmaceutical company.

Declining shares outnumbered winners 572 to 212.

The KOSPI 200 benchmark of core stocks was down 1 percent, while the junior KOSDAQ edged 0.1 percent lower. ($1 = 1120.6500 Korean won) (Reporting by Joyce Lee; Editing by Sanjeev Miglani)