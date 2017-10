SEOUL, April 16 (Reuters) - South Korea’s main stock index closed slightly higher on Tuesday on bargain-hunting by investors after it hit a near 5-month low on concerns over China’s weak growth data.

Index heavyweight Samsung Electronics closed up 0.3 percent after dipping into negative territory mid-session.

The Korea Composite Stock Price Index (KOSPI) rose 0.1 percent to close at 1,922.22 points. (Reporting by Joyce Lee; Editing by Sanjeev Miglani)