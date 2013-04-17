FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Seoul shares edge up as builders pare losses on strong Q1 result
April 17, 2013 / 6:15 AM / 4 years ago

Seoul shares edge up as builders pare losses on strong Q1 result

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

SEOUL, April 17 (Reuters) - Seoul shares inched up on Wednesday with the construction industry receiving a boost from better than expected first-quarter profits by Daelim Industrial.

Shares in Daelim Industrial Co rose 7 percent after the construction firm announced first-quarter operating profits of 124 billion won ($111.20 million) after mid-session, beating market expectations.

The Korea Composite Stock Price Index (KOSPI) closed up 0.1 percent at 1,923.84 points. ($1 = 1115.0750 Korean won) (Reporting by Joyce Lee; Editing by Sanjeev Miglani)

