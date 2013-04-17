FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Seoul shares seen down as Wall St, global growth woes weigh
April 17, 2013 / 11:47 PM / 4 years ago

Seoul shares seen down as Wall St, global growth woes weigh

Reuters Staff

3 Min Read

SEOUL, April 18 (Reuters) - Seoul shares are likely to fall
on Thursday, hurt by Wall Street losses overnight and global
growth concerns although economic stimulus measures announced by
the government this week may contain losses. 
     "Cyclical large-caps are losing steam as the economic
recovery appears to be slowing in major countries such as the
U.S. and China, while first-quarter earnings forecasts continue
to be revised down," said Chang Jae-ho, an analyst at Daishin
Securities. 
    U.S. stocks fell in a broad market selloff Wednesday, led by
a sharp drop in Apple shares on worries about slowing demand for
its products and weaker-than-expected results from Bank of
America that battered the financial sector. 
    Some defensives such as telecoms and utilities have
attracted buying in recent sessions, and may remain supported on
the day, partly underpinned by South Korea's 17.3 trillion won
extra budget bill that is up for approval in parliament.
 
    The benchmark Korea Composite Stock Price Index (KOSPI)
 closed up 0.1 percent at 1,923.84 points on Wednesday.
    
-----------------MARKET SNAPSHOT @ 22:41 GMT -------------------
                  
                  INSTRUMENT     LAST      PCT CHG       NET CHG
S&P 500               1,552.01       -1.43%       -22.560
USD/JPY                  98.10        0.01%         0.010
10-YR US TSY YLD    1.698         --           0.000
SPOT GOLD            $1,378.79        0.17%         2.290
US CRUDE                $86.39       -0.33%        -0.290
DOW JONES             14618.59       -0.94%       -138.19
ASIA ADRS              137.20       -1.23%         -1.71
----------------------------------------------------------------
>Drop in Apple shares,weak profit drag Wall St lower 
>Prices rise as stock slump spurs safety bid        
>Euro down on ECB rate cut talk; yen dips before G20 
>Brent crude fall for 6 days as demand worry persist 

---STOCKS TO WATCH---  
      
    **SECURITIES BROKERAGES**
    Brokerages Shinyoung Securities and NH
Investment & Securities reported late on Wednesday
their 2012 operating profits decreased from the previous year,
while Golden Bridge Investment & Securities reported
2012 operating losses of 8.8 billion won ($7.87 million). 
($1 = 1118.4500 Korean won)

 (Reporting by Joyce Lee; Editing by Shri Navaratnam)

