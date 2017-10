SEOUL, April 18 (Reuters) - South Korean shares fell on Thursday, after disappointing quarterly results from the likes of Bank of America stoked fears that the U.S. equities may be starting to pull back after strong gains this year.

Shares in heavyweight Samsung Electronics edged up 0.1 percent in early trading.

The Korea Composite Stock Price Index (KOSPI) was down 0.3 percent at 1,918.77 points at 0002 GMT. (Reporting by Joyce Lee; Editing by Edwina Gibbs)