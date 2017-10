SEOUL, April 18 (Reuters) - Seoul shares fell on Thursday, as LG Display led a broad selloff of tech stocks on worries about slowing demand for Apple Inc’s products and a dour growth outlook for Intel.

LG Display, a flat-screen supplier for Apple, saw shares plunge 4.8 percent while chipmaker SK Hynix dropped 3 percent.

The Korea Composite Stock Price Index (KOSPI) closed down 1.2 percent at 1,900.06 points. (Reporting by Joyce Lee; Editing by Sanjeev Miglani)