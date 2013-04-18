FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
April 18, 2013 / 11:32 PM / 4 years ago

Seoul shares seen down as earnings weigh on techs

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

SEOUL, April 19 (Reuters) - Seoul shares are likely to fall
on Friday, tracking losses on Wall Street as bearish forecasts
from eBay and other companies are seen weighing on tech
shares. 
    "Foreign investors are taking profits from Samsung
Electronics, likely weighing on the index further. Investor
sentiment could turn even more bearish if the main index falls
below the 1,900 mark," said Bae Sung-young, an analyst at
Hyundai Securities. 
    Index heavyweight Samsung Electronics slid 2.3
percent on Thursday, extending the previous session's losses. 
    U.S. stocks fell on Thursday and the S&P 500 closed below a
key technical level after some disappointing earnings forecasts
cast doubt on the market's recent strength. 
    The Korea Composite Stock Price Index (KOSPI) slid
1.2 percent to 1,900.06 points on Thursday, its lowest close
since Nov. 22, after a broad selloff of tech stocks.
    
------------------MARKET SNAPSHOT @ 22:42 GMT -----------------
                   INSTRUMENT     LAST     PCT CHG      NET CHG
S&P 500                1,541.61      -0.67%      -10.400
USD/JPY                   98.32       0.19%        0.190
10-YR US TSY YLD     1.686        --          0.000
SPOT GOLD             $1,394.61       0.28%        3.860
US CRUDE                 $88.32       0.67%        0.590
DOW JONES              14537.14      -0.56%       -81.45
ASIA ADRS               137.02      -0.13%        -0.18
---------------------------------------------------------------
>Wall St falls further, bearish signals mount       
>U.S. bond prices rise after lukewarm data          
>Euro gains vs U.S.dollar;yen drops as G20 meets    
>Oil rise after 6-day sell-off, market seen oversold 

---STOCKS TO WATCH---  
      
    **HYUNDAI HEAVY **
    Shipbuilder Hyundai Heavy Industries Co said on late
Thursday it won some $6.93 billion in new orders between January
and March of 2013, up 84.4 percent from the same period during
previous year.

 (Reporting by Joyce Lee; Editing by Richard Pullin)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
