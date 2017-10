SEOUL, April 19 (Reuters) - Seoul shares opened nearly flat on Friday after closing at the lowest level in nearly 5 months in the previous session, as bargain hunting by local investors offset foreign selling.

Tech heavyweight Samsung Electronics fell 0.7 percent in early trading, extending losses after steep declines on Thursday.

The Korea Composite Stock Price Index (KOSPI) was up 0.1 percent at 1901.08 points at 0006 GMT. (Reporting by Joyce Lee; Editing by Richard Pullin)