Seoul shares rebound on bargain-hunting; auto shares down

SEOUL, April 19 (Reuters) - Seoul shares rebounded on Friday on bargain-hunting after the main board initially slipped as auto shares led by Hyundai Motor plunged due to cost concerns over wage litigation.

The Korea Composite Stock Price Index (KOSPI) inched up 0.2 percent at 1,904.00 points as of 0359 GMT. On Thursday, it closed at a near five-month low.

“After losing ground earlier due to auto shares’ weakness, the index bounced back as pricing became attractive after (Thursday‘s) steep declines,” said Kim Joong-won, an analyst at NH Investment & Securities.

Auto shares fell, with Hyundai Motor losing more than 6 percent at one point after a local media report said the automaker could face billions of dollars in extra wage costs as a result of labour litigation.

“Not only there are labour issues including the union’s prolonged refusal to work on Saturdays, but Hyundai Motor Group could end up paying between 6 to 7 trillion won in additional wages if affiliates lose lawsuits to unions,” said Ko Tae-bong, an auto sector analyst at HI Investment & Securities.

Hyundai Motor affiliates Kia Motors also fell 2.2 percent while Hyundai Mobis dropped 2.4 percent.

However, other large-caps were mostly up, with tech shares gaining ground after Thursday’s 1.2 percent fall sparked by a weak earnings forecast from a key Apple Inc supplier.

LG Display rose 0.5 percent while SK Hynix gained 3.1 percent near mid-session. Heavyweight Samsung Electronics added 0.5 percent.

Local retail and institutional investors purchased a net 92.9 billion won ($82.67 million) worth of KOSPI shares near mid-session, supporting the index.

Declining shares outnumbered gainers 396 to 370.

The KOSPI 200 benchmark of core stocks was up 0.6 percent, while the junior KOSDAQ fell 1 percent. ($1 = 1123.7000 Korean won) (Reporting by Joyce Lee; Editing by Richard Borsuk)