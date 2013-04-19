FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Seoul shares gain on bargain-hunting; Hyundai Motor down
April 19, 2013 / 6:11 AM / 4 years ago

Seoul shares gain on bargain-hunting; Hyundai Motor down

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

SEOUL, April 19 (Reuters) - Seoul shares rose on Friday on bargain-hunting, recovering from an earlier drop as auto shares led by Hyundai Motor plunged due to cost concerns over wage litigation.

Hyundai Motor closed down 2.7 percent after a local media report said the automaker could face billions of dollars in extra wage costs as a result of labour litigation.

The Korea Composite Stock Price Index (KOSPI) closed up 0.4 percent at 1,906.75 points. (Reporting by Joyce Lee; Editing by Shri Navaratnam)

