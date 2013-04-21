FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Seoul shares seen firmer on relief rally; eyes on LG Display
April 21, 2013 / 11:36 PM / in 4 years

Seoul shares seen firmer on relief rally; eyes on LG Display

Reuters Staff

3 Min Read

SEOUL, April 22 (Reuters) - Seoul shares are likely to edge
up on Monday as global markets rebound from an earlier sell-off
but gains will be capped as local companies report earnings,
which for the most part will reflect a struggling domestic
economy.
    "Overall, the earnings season does not look promising,
although this varies by firm and by industry," said Lee Jae-man,
an analyst at Tongyang Securities. 
    Panel maker LG Display will report January-March
earnings shortly after the market close on Monday. LG Display is
the first major tech firm to report and will act as a bellwether
for other Apple Inc suppliers. 
    The Korea Composite Stock Price Index (KOSPI) closed
up 0.4 percent at 1,906.75 points on Friday, recovering from a
near five-month low hit on Thursday but still down 0.9 percent
for the week and 4.9 percent for April.
    
------------------MARKET SNAPSHOT @ 22:28 GMT-------------------
 
 INSTRUMENT    LAST    PCT CHG    NET CHG    
S&P 500               1,555.25     0.88%     13.640    
USD/JPY                  99.83     0.06%      0.060    
10-YR US TSY YLD    1.705      --        0.000    
SPOT GOLD            $1,407.76     0.28%      3.910    
US CRUDE                $87.95    -0.07%     -0.060    
DOW JONES             14547.51     0.07%      10.37    
ASIA ADRS              138.78     1.29%       1.76    
------------------------------------------------------------->Wa
ll St gets Google lift in S&P's worst week       
>Prices dip, auctions in coming week                
>US dollar, euro soar vs yen as G20 skirt Japan     
>Oil rises slightly in a second straight day of gain 

---STOCKS TO WATCH---  
      
    **LG DISPLAY CO LTD **
    The panel-maker will announce results shortly after market
close. Shares in LG Display, an Apple Inc have fallen
by 6.1 percent in the previous week on concerns about the waning
demand for iPhones and iPads. 
    On Tuesday, Apple is expected to report a mere 8 percent
increase in revenue in its fiscal second quarter, among the
weakest showings in years, according to average analysts'
estimates.  
    
    **DOOSAN CO LTD **
    Doosan is still considering buying German high-tech lighting
company Novaled AG, the firm said on Friday. 
    Novaled, which is backed by venture capital groups like
Samsung Venture Investment, filed with U.S. regulators for an
initial public offering last year. 

 (Reporting by Somang Yang; Editing by Richard Pullin)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
