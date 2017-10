SEOUL, April 22 (Reuters) - South Korean shares closed higher on Monday as techs rebounded ahead of earnings reports, which will kick off with LG Display later in the afternoon.

The Korea Composite Stock Price Index (KOSPI) was up 1 percent at 1,926.31 points, after hitting a five-month low last Thursday.

Shares in LG Display closed 2.2 percent higher shortly before its results. (Reporting by Somang Yang; Editing by Kim Coghill)