Seoul shares seen steadier on tech earnings hopes

SEOUL, April 23 (Reuters) - Seoul shares are likely to be steadier on Tuesday as tech stocks firm ahead of earnings but gains will be capped by concerns about the weakening yen, which came close to the symbolic 100 yen/dollar level on Monday "Because the KOSPI is so tech-heavy, it will firm today but the outlook for local equities is not good," said Lee Eun-taek, an analyst at Dongbu Securities. "The G20 gathering practically endorsed Japan's stimulus policies yesterday, so the trend will continue." In a statement after a two-day meeting on Friday, the G20 said it would be "mindful" of possible side-effects from extended periods of monetary stimulus, without singling out Japan as some had feared. The Korea Composite Stock Price Index (KOSPI) closed up 1 percent at 1,926.31 points on Monday, posting the biggest daily gain since March 25, but still down 3.9 percent so far this month. ------------------MARKET SNAPSHOT @ 22:28 GMT------------------- INSTRUMENT LAST PCT CHG NET CHG S&P 500 1,562.50 0.47% 7.250 USD/JPY 99.23 0.03% 0.030 10-YR US TSY YLD 1.695 -- 0.000 SPOT GOLD $1,425.64 0.04% 0.500 US CRUDE $89.26 0.08% 0.070 DOW JONES 14567.17 0.14% 19.66 ASIA ADRS 138.92 0.10% 0.14 ---------------------------------------------------------------- >Wall St gain with Microsoft;Netflix jump after bell >Yields stay low on waning inflation >Dollar falls vs yen after coming close to 100 mark >Brent oil rises above $100/bbl on equity gains ---STOCKS TO WATCH--- **DAEWOO SHIPBUILDING & MARINE ENGINEERING ** Daewoo Shipbuilding said on Monday that it had been chosen as the preferred bidder to supply a frigate to Thailand's navy. Although the shipmaker did not disclose the amount, a Thai media report suggested the order was worth 13 billion baht ($453.20 million). Shares in the company closed 2.2 percent higher on Monday. **HYUNDAI ELEVATOR ** A local court dismissed a suit by Swiss-based Shindler Holdings to stop Hyundai from issuing new shares, the firm said on Monday. Following the ruling, Hyundai will go ahead with plans to issue new stock worth over 100 billion won ($89.37 million), the Maeil Business Newspaper reported on Tuesday. Shares in the company closed 3.6 percent higher on Monday. ($1 = 28.6850 Thai baht) ($1 = 1118.9750 Korean won) (Reporting by Somang Yang; Editing by Stephen Coates)