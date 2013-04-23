Seoul shares seen rebounding, eyes on exporters

SEOUL, April 24 (Reuters) - Seoul shares are likely to firm on Wednesday as tech giants report earnings that could spark buying, although gains will be capped by a lack of foreign appetite for local equities. "The index will try for a rebound after U.S. equities rose overnight, but it is unlikely foreigners will come back to the market," said Kim Ji-hyung, an analyst at Hanyang Securities. Kim said that even if the earnings of blue-chip exporters, which are being announced this week, met or beat expectations, it may not be enough to spur foreign buying as long as the yen continues to slump and China's growth slows. Foreigners have sold for the past eight sessions, selling a net 2.7 trillion won ($2.41 billion) worth of local equities this month. The Korea Composite Stock Price Index (KOSPI) ticked 0.4 percent lower to 1,918.63 points, after gaining by the most in a month in the previous session. ------------------MARKET SNAPSHOT @ 22:28 GMT------------------- INSTRUMENT LAST PCT CHG NET CHG S&P 500 1,578.78 1.04% 16.280 USD/JPY 99.38 -0.08% -0.080 10-YR US TSY YLD 1.707 -- 0.000 SPOT GOLD $1,413.45 0.09% 1.210 US CRUDE $89.53 0.39% 0.350 DOW JONES 14719.46 1.05% 152.29 ASIA ADRS 139.74 0.59% 0.82 ------------------------------------------------------------->Wa ll St jumps after recovery from Twitter-led drop >Bond prices surge after false explosion tweet >Euro falls to two-week low; dollar gains vs yen >Oil hover above $100;Chinese,German data disappoint ---STOCKS TO WATCH--- **SK HYNIX ** SK Hynix announced its results for the Jan-March period on Wednesday morning. The chipmaker posted 317 billion won in operating profit, higher than the 123 billion forecast by analysts compiled by Reuters. **SAMSUNG LIFE INSURANCE ** The insurer said on Tuesday that it will buy 3 million of its own shares for 315 billion won between April and July. The buyback amounts to 1.5 percent of traded shares. Two local brokerages reaffirmed their buy ratings and target price following the announcement. ($1 = 1120.9500 Korean won) (Reporting by Somang Yang; Editing by Stephen Coates)