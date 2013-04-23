FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Seoul shares seen rebounding, eyes on exporters
April 23, 2013 / 11:41 PM / in 4 years

Seoul shares seen rebounding, eyes on exporters

Reuters Staff

3 Min Read

SEOUL, April 24 (Reuters) - Seoul shares are likely to firm
on Wednesday as tech giants report earnings that could spark
buying, although gains will be capped by a lack of foreign
appetite for local equities.
    "The index will try for a rebound after U.S. equities rose
overnight, but it is unlikely foreigners will come back to the
market," said Kim Ji-hyung, an analyst at Hanyang Securities.
    Kim said that even if the earnings of blue-chip exporters,
which are being announced this week, met or beat expectations,
it may not be enough to spur foreign buying as long as the yen
continues to slump and China's growth slows.
    Foreigners have sold for the past eight sessions, selling a
net 2.7 trillion won ($2.41 billion) worth of local equities
this month.
    The Korea Composite Stock Price Index (KOSPI) ticked
0.4 percent lower to 1,918.63 points, after gaining by the most
in a month in the previous session.
    
------------------MARKET SNAPSHOT @ 22:28 GMT-------------------
 
 INSTRUMENT    LAST    PCT CHG   NET CHG    
S&P 500               1,578.78     1.04%    16.280    
USD/JPY                  99.38    -0.08%    -0.080    
10-YR US TSY YLD    1.707      --       0.000    
SPOT GOLD            $1,413.45     0.09%     1.210    
US CRUDE                $89.53     0.39%     0.350    
DOW JONES             14719.46     1.05%    152.29    
ASIA ADRS              139.74     0.59%      0.82    
------------------------------------------------------------->Wa
ll St jumps after recovery from Twitter-led drop 
>Bond prices surge after false explosion tweet      
>Euro falls to two-week low; dollar gains vs yen    
>Oil hover above $100;Chinese,German data disappoint 
    
---STOCKS TO WATCH---  
      
    **SK HYNIX ** 
    SK Hynix announced its results for the Jan-March period on
Wednesday morning. The chipmaker posted 317 billion won in
operating profit, higher than the 123 billion forecast by
analysts compiled by Reuters. 
    
    **SAMSUNG LIFE INSURANCE **
    The insurer said on Tuesday that it will buy 3 million of
its own shares for 315 billion won between April and July. The
buyback amounts to 1.5 percent of traded shares.
     Two local brokerages reaffirmed their buy ratings and
target price following the announcement.
($1 = 1120.9500 Korean won)

 (Reporting by Somang Yang; Editing by Stephen Coates)

