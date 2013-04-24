FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Seoul shares seen up on upbeat Q1 GDP but weak yen concerns may cap market
Sections
Featured
Justices back to work with major employment dispute
Supreme Court
Justices back to work with major employment dispute
Today in sports
Reuters Pictures
Today in sports
Puerto Rico struggles amid acute shortages
Puerto Rico struggles amid acute shortages
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Financials
April 24, 2013 / 11:47 PM / in 4 years

Seoul shares seen up on upbeat Q1 GDP but weak yen concerns may cap market

Reuters Staff

3 Min Read

SEOUL, April 25 (Reuters) - Seoul shares are likely to rise
on Thursday after Asia's fourth largest economy posted
better-than-expected economic growth in the first quarter, but
gains could be capped by long-term risks to exporters stemming
from a weak yen.
    "The index is due for a modest rebound given that there is
talk of stimulus in Europe and the local GDP figures beat
expectations," said Koh Seung-hee, an analyst at SK Securities.
    However, Koh said the continuing risks posed by a weakening 
yen would cap the KOSPI at the 2,000-point mark.
    South Korea and Japan compete fiercely in the global market
for a range of consumer goods from electronics to cars, and
analysts worry that Korean exporters could be disadvantaged by a
significantly weaker yen as Japan pursues bold reflationary
policies. 
    South Korea's economy grew a seasonally adjusted 0.9 percent
in the January-March period from the previous quarter, the
central bank estimated on Thursday, the fastest in two years and
above the 0.6 percent forecast by analysts in a Reuters poll.
 
    The Korea Composite Stock Price Index (KOSPI) rose
0.9 percent to close at a two-week high of 1,935.31 points on
Wednesday. The index is down 3.5 percent for the month.
    
------------------MARKET SNAPSHOT @ 22:28 GMT-------------------
 
INSTRUMENT         LAST     PCT CHG   NET CHG
S&P 500                    1,578.79          0%     0.010
USD/JPY                       99.52       0.05%     0.050
10-YR US TSY YLD         1.703        --       0.000
SPOT GOLD                 $1,430.21      -0.04%    -0.590
US CRUDE                     $91.60       0.19%     0.170
DOW JONES                  14676.30      -0.29%    -43.16
ASIA ADRS                   140.46       0.52%      0.72
----------------------------------------------------------------
>Wall St ends mostly flat, Procter, AT&T tumble     
>Bond prices edge up after weak data, good auction  
>Euro climb vs US dollar caution remain ahead of ECB 
   
>Brent jump nearly 2 pct; US gasoline stocks decline 

---STOCKS TO WATCH---  
         
    **SAMSUNG ELECTRONICS **
   Samsung Electronics will launch the latest version of its
flagship Galaxy S smartphone on Thursday. The phone will go on
sale on Friday in South Korea.
    However, supply issues have snarled the U.S. rollout of
Galaxy S IV, which will go on sale at carriers Sprint and
T-Mobile later than expected, the wireless service providers
said on Wednesday. 
    
    **GREEN CROSS CORP **
    Drugmaker Green Cross Corp said on Wednesday it
is considering acquiring British government-owned Plasma
Resources UK (PRUK). 
    
    **DONGBU INSURANCE CO LTD **
    Dongbu insurance said on Wednesday that it will acquire a 15
percent stake in China's unlisted Ancheng Property & Casualty
Insurance for 149 billion won ($133.32 million). 
($1 = 1117.6500 Korean won)

 (Reporting by Somang Yang; Editing by Shri Navaratnam)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.