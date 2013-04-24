Seoul shares seen up on upbeat Q1 GDP but weak yen concerns may cap market

SEOUL, April 25 (Reuters) - Seoul shares are likely to rise on Thursday after Asia's fourth largest economy posted better-than-expected economic growth in the first quarter, but gains could be capped by long-term risks to exporters stemming from a weak yen. "The index is due for a modest rebound given that there is talk of stimulus in Europe and the local GDP figures beat expectations," said Koh Seung-hee, an analyst at SK Securities. However, Koh said the continuing risks posed by a weakening yen would cap the KOSPI at the 2,000-point mark. South Korea and Japan compete fiercely in the global market for a range of consumer goods from electronics to cars, and analysts worry that Korean exporters could be disadvantaged by a significantly weaker yen as Japan pursues bold reflationary policies. South Korea's economy grew a seasonally adjusted 0.9 percent in the January-March period from the previous quarter, the central bank estimated on Thursday, the fastest in two years and above the 0.6 percent forecast by analysts in a Reuters poll. The Korea Composite Stock Price Index (KOSPI) rose 0.9 percent to close at a two-week high of 1,935.31 points on Wednesday. The index is down 3.5 percent for the month. ------------------MARKET SNAPSHOT @ 22:28 GMT------------------- INSTRUMENT LAST PCT CHG NET CHG S&P 500 1,578.79 0% 0.010 USD/JPY 99.52 0.05% 0.050 10-YR US TSY YLD 1.703 -- 0.000 SPOT GOLD $1,430.21 -0.04% -0.590 US CRUDE $91.60 0.19% 0.170 DOW JONES 14676.30 -0.29% -43.16 ASIA ADRS 140.46 0.52% 0.72 ---------------------------------------------------------------- >Wall St ends mostly flat, Procter, AT&T tumble >Bond prices edge up after weak data, good auction >Euro climb vs US dollar caution remain ahead of ECB >Brent jump nearly 2 pct; US gasoline stocks decline ---STOCKS TO WATCH--- **SAMSUNG ELECTRONICS ** Samsung Electronics will launch the latest version of its flagship Galaxy S smartphone on Thursday. The phone will go on sale on Friday in South Korea. However, supply issues have snarled the U.S. rollout of Galaxy S IV, which will go on sale at carriers Sprint and T-Mobile later than expected, the wireless service providers said on Wednesday. **GREEN CROSS CORP ** Drugmaker Green Cross Corp said on Wednesday it is considering acquiring British government-owned Plasma Resources UK (PRUK). **DONGBU INSURANCE CO LTD ** Dongbu insurance said on Wednesday that it will acquire a 15 percent stake in China's unlisted Ancheng Property & Casualty Insurance for 149 billion won ($133.32 million). ($1 = 1117.6500 Korean won) (Reporting by Somang Yang; Editing by Shri Navaratnam)