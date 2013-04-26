Seoul shares ease from three-week high, Hyundai Mobis falls

SEOUL, April 26 (Reuters) - South Korean shares dipped slightly on Friday as the index consolidated gains from the week’s relief-rally after the country’s top exporters posted better-than-expected results.

The Korea Composite Stock Price Index (KOSPI) closed down 0.4 percent at 1,944.56 points, moving away from Thursday’s three-week high.

Auto parts-supplier Hyundai Mobis shed 5 percent after reporting a 11.7 percent fall in operating profits in the Jan-March period, compared to the previous year. (Reporting by Somang Yang; Editing by Shri Navaratnam)