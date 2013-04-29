FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Seoul shares open up; Hyundai gains as labour disputes resolved
April 29, 2013 / 12:21 AM / 4 years ago

Seoul shares open up; Hyundai gains as labour disputes resolved

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

SEOUL, April 29 (Reuters) - South Korean shares opened slightly higher on Monday, driven by automakers, even as weaker-than-expected U.S. gross domestic product data weighed.

Hyundai Motor gained 2.6 percent, after its South Korean labour union agreed to restart weekend production from this week following output stoppages in March and April over wages that hit sales and earnings.

The Korea Composite Stock Price Index (KOSPI) was up 0.1 percent at 1,946.95 points at 0003 GMT. (Reporting by Hyunjoo Jin; Editing by Richard Pullin)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
