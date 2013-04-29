FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Seoul shares set to rebound on U.S. housing data, Italy progress
#Asia
April 29, 2013 / 11:36 PM / 4 years ago

Seoul shares set to rebound on U.S. housing data, Italy progress

Reuters Staff

3 Min Read

SEOUL, April 30 (Reuters) - South Korean stocks are likely
to bounce back on Tuesday, tracing Wall Street gains boosted by
stronger-than-expected housing data and Italy's formation of a
new government.  
    "Concerns are easing about North Korean risks and the yen's
weakness that have capped South Korean shares despite a U.S.
rally," said Lee Sun-yeop, an analyst at Shinhan Investment
Corp.
    "The KOSPI will be in a box range next month, as U.S.
political uncertainty over the debt ceiling will offset
Samsung's strong smartphone sales and the pause in yen's
weakness," he added.
    South Korean stocks have fallen more than 3 percent so far
this month despite a late rebound, partly hurt by the slide in
the yen that puts South Korean firms at a price disadvantage to
Japanese rivals.
    The Korea Composite Stock Price Index (KOSPI) 
finished down 0.2 percent on Monday at 1,940.70 points.
 
-------------------MARKET SNAPSHOT @ 22:26 GMT------------------
                   INSTRUMENT         LAST    PCT CHG   NET CHG
S&P 500                    1,593.61      0.72%    11.370
USD/JPY                       97.85       0.1%     0.100
10-YR US TSY YLD         1.667       --       0.000
SPOT GOLD                 $1,474.71     -0.07%    -1.080
US CRUDE                     $94.41     -0.10%    -0.090
DOW JONES                  14818.75      0.72%    106.20
ASIA ADRS                   143.23      1.05%      1.48
----------------------------------------------------------------
>S&P 500 closes at record, led by energy, tech share 
>Bonds firm as Fed meeting, payrolls data in focus  
>Euro up after Italy end political chaos;ECB awaited 
>Oil jumps on stimulus hopes; U.S. export surge eyed 
    
    ---STOCKS TO WATCH---  
      
    **SHINHAN FINANCIAL GROUP **
    The financial services company said on Monday its net profit
slumped 40 percent to 523 billion Korean won ($472
million)during the January to March period from a year earlier. 
    
($1 = 1107.3000 Korean won)

 (Reporting by Hyunjoo Jin; Editing by Richard Pullin)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
