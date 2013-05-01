Seoul shares seen down; ECB meeting, budget approval may cap fall

SEOUL, May 2 (Reuters) - Seoul shares are likely to edge lower on Thursday, tracking Wall Street losses sparked by lacklustre economic data, but a potential interest rate cut in Europe and approval of South Korea's stimulus plan could cap declines. "The index isn't expected to fall far, as expectations for a cut in interest rates by the ECB (European Central Bank) on Thursday as well as a possible parliamentary approval for the government's extra budget on Friday shores up investor appetite," said Lim Dong-rak, an analyst at Hanyang Securities. U.S. stocks dropped on Wednesday after payrolls processor ADP reported a worse-than-expected 119,000 jobs were added by U.S. private employers in April, while growth in China's factory sector unexpectedly slowed last month as new export orders fell. The ECB is expected to cut its main interest rate to a record low of 0.5 percent on Thursday. The benchmark Korea Composite Stock Price Index (KOSPI) closed up 1.2 percent at 1,963.95 points on Tuesday, a near four-week high. The market was closed on Wednesday for Labour Day. -------------------MARKET SNAPSHOT @ 22:35 GMT------------------ INSTRUMENT LAST PCT CHG NET CHG S&P 500 1,582.70 -0.93 -14.870 USD/JPY 97.30 -0.08% -0.080 10-YR US TSY YLD 1.632 -- 0.000 SPOT GOLD $1,458.71 0.14% 1.970 US CRUDE $91.01 -0.02% -0.020 DOW JONES 14700.95 -0.94% -138.8 ASIA ADRS 141.66 -1.36% -1.96 ---------------------------------------------------------------- >Wall St drops on data, earnings; Facebook up late >Yields near four-month lows as Fed stays the course >Fed sticks with loose monetary policy,dollar weaker >Brent crude drop below $100 weak data from China,US ---STOCKS TO WATCH--- **BANKING SHARES** Banking group Woori Finance Holdings Co Ltd reported late on Tuesday a first-quarter net profit of 213.7 billion Korean won ($194.0 million), a 67.8 percent drop from the same quarter last year. State-controlled lender Industrial Bank of Korea reported a first-quarter net profit of 257.4 billion Korean won, a 45.4 percent drop from the same quarter last year. **STX GROUP SHARES** STX Engine Co Ltd said late on Tuesday it had missed a payment on 38 billion won of debt in both principal and interest. The engine manufacturer said the missed payment was due to delayed settlement of accounts receivables spurred by affiliate STX Offshore & Shipbuilding Co Ltd seeking a corporate restructuring agreement from its creditors, plus a delays in banks' extension of loan terms. ($1 = 1101.3000 Korean won) (Reporting by Joyce Lee; Editing by Richard Pullin)